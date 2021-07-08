Cancel
Why Vintage Football Cards May Rise in Value, Plus PSA Grading Updates and Mailbag Questions

By Mike Gioseffi
The Ringer
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of Sports Cards Nonsense, Mike and Jesse briefly discuss Game 1 of the NBA Finals and why not much has changed from a card value perspective for the top players on the Bucks and Suns. They then run through a list of vintage football legends from the ’60s and ’70s whose cards they feel are undervalued and may rise heading into the next NFL season. Then, Jesse runs through some news in the card world, including a general update on PSA’s grading numbers and how they are running through their backlog. Finally, they close the show with some mailbag questions.

