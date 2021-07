In America, it seems politics have become increasingly polarized and inflexible in the last decade and for a lot of voters, this can be very off-putting. Most Americans are not utterly inflexible and like it when political leaders and parties work together. However, despite this want to join together for a greater goal many Americans feel that it’s not possible and things have become too divided. The hopes for a return to greater communication, openness, and bipartisan solutions do still exist and organizations like No Labels are trying to make that happen.