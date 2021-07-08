Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks pull back from record highs as bond yields sink again

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kozLl_0arJlXH700

Stocks closed lower Thursday on Wall Street as bond yields fell again and investors turned cautious following the market's recent run of record highs.

The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, weighed down by a broad slide driven mainly by technology, financial, industrial and communication companies. The benchmark index's pullback comes a day after it hit its eighth all-time high in nine trading days.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.30%, the lowest level since February, after slipping to 1.32% a day earlier. The benchmark yield, which is used to set rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans, has been falling steadily in recent weeks as traders shift money into bonds. The 10-year yield traded as high as 1.74% at the end of March.

The bond market has been signaling concerns over the strength of the recovery for months, specifically that it may have peaked and is now leveling off to a steadier pace. The stock market has largely ignored those signals, analysts said, but could be coming around to that message amid struggling job growth and lackluster economic reports.

“You can’t ignore what the bond market has been telling us,” said J.J. Kinahan, chief strategist with TD Ameritrade.

The S&P 500 fell 37.31 points to 4,320.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 259.86 points, or 0.7%, to 34,421.93. The Nasdaq composite snapped a three-day run of closing highs, dropping 105.28 points, or 0.7%, to 14,559.78.

Smaller company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 index slid 21.17 points, or 0.9%, to 2,231.68.

Longer-term yields tend to move along with investors’ expectations for inflation and economic growth, and both are still very strong and much higher than they’ve been in recent years. But Wall Street increasingly suspects they’ve already topped out as the economy moves past the initial catapult phase of its recovery from the pandemic.

For example, two recent reports showed that the manufacturing and services sectors are still growing, but more slowly than previous months and below economists' expectations.

On Thursday, the Labor Department said the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week even while the economy and the job market appear to be rebounding from the coronavirus recession.

All told, jobless claims increased by 2,000 from the previous week to 373,000. Weekly applications, which generally track the pace of layoffs, have fallen steadily this year from more than 900,000 at the start of the year.

Investors are also gauging the potential impact from COVID-19 variants stymying a resurgence in commerce and travel. Fans are banned from the Tokyo Olympics following a state of emergency aimed at containing rising coronavirus infections in the capital.

Part of the sharp drop in long-term bond yields could also be attributed to investors quickly reversing bets that they would continue rising as the economy continued its sharp recovery.

Investors have swung between enthusiasm about an economic recovery and unease that the Fed and other central banks might roll back stimulus to cool pressure for prices to rise.

Minutes from the Fed's June meeting showed officials are moving closer to reducing bond purchases, though most analysts don't expect a reduction until late this year. At that meeting, policymakers said they planned to raise interest rates as soon as 2023, earlier than previously expected.

“It’s a little bit of a quiet period so any piece of news from the Fed is going to be met with strong reaction,” Kinahan said. “This is really a guessing game of what the Fed does next and how to get ahead of it.”

Railroad stocks were the biggest losers in the S&P 500 Thursday following a published report saying the Biden administration plans to sign an executive order next week directing regulators to take action against consolidation and anticompetitive pricing in the railroad and ocean shipping industries. The report, published by The Wall Street Journal, cited an unnamed source familiar with the situation. Kansas City Southern sank 7.9% for the biggest loss in the S&P 500. Norfolk Southern slid 7.2%, CSX fell 6.2% and Union Pacific closed 4.4% lower.

Investors will be turning their attentions to corporate earnings starting next week, when major banks like JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America report their results. Banks tend to be a proxy for the overall economy, so investors will be analyzing the reports closely and listening to what banks say about the status of lending and spending as the recovery continues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
35K+
Followers
60K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Bond Market#Treasury#Td Ameritrade#Nasdaq#The Labor Department#Americans#Fed#The Wall Street Journal#Norfolk Southern#Csx#Union Pacific#Jpmorgan Chase#Goldman Sachs#Bank Of America#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Boeing, Carnival, Goldman Sachs and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Delta, United, American Airlines, Boeing — Airline stocks fell in tandem as concerns about a rebound in Covid-19 cases intensified. Shares of Delta fell more 3.7%, American Airlines shares lost 4.1% and United shares declined 5.5%. Aircraft manufacturer Boeing's stock also fell 4.9%. Covid cases have ticked up in the U.S. this month with the delta variant spreading among the unvaccinated.
StocksNPR

Stocks Sink And Yields Tumble As COVID-19 Fears Circle The World

NEW YORK — Stocks are falling sharply Monday as worries sweep from Wall Street to Sydney that the worsening pandemic in hotspots around the world will derail what's been a strong economic recovery. The S&P 500 was 1.9% lower in morning trading, after setting a record high just a week...
Stocksfidelity.com

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks back near record highs on dovish ECB bets

* Markets bet on dovish update from ECB at 1145 GMT. (Reuters) - Stocks returned to near record highs in. on Thursday as investors bet on the European Central Bank keeping its stimulus taps full open as long as COVID remains a threat to growth. A revived appetite for riskier...
Stocksetftrends.com

As Yields Fall to Fresh Lows, Consider the BND ETF

Treasury yields have been falling to new lows as of late, but ETF investors can still capture the moves with the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (BND). Another rise in Covid-19 cases has been spooking investors, leading to heavy sell-offs in stocks. “U.S. Treasury yields continued to...
StocksFortune

Dow plunges nearly 900 points: What’s driving the stock market selloff

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Delta variant is wreaking havoc on the world's unvaccinated populations—and the stock market as well. By mid-afternoon Monday the Dow was on pace for one of (if not the) worst days of the year...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Bond Market Pricing In At Least One Interest Rate Hike In 2022

One of the biggest fears among investors so far in 2021 has been that higher-than-expected inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to act sooner and more aggressively with tightening measures, including potential interest rate hikes. In the past month, bond market investors have grown less certain that the Fed will...
Stockscheddar.com

Stocks Higher on Wall Street a Day After Broad Decline

Trader Ashley Lara works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Stocksinvesting.com

Stocks bounce, bond prices fall ahead of key ECB meeting

LONDON (Reuters) - European stocks lifted and bond prices fell across the euro area on Wednesday as investors bet an earlier flight to safety sparked by fears about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant was overdone. With a key European Central Bank meeting on Thursday expected to convey a...
Businessmining.com

Gold price fails to capitalize on falling bond yields

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,808.81 per ounce by 11:30 a.m. ET, near its one-week low. US gold futures remained steady at $1,809.10 per ounce in New York. Meanwhile, US stock-index futures and European equities both gained as markets stabilized following Monday’s rout, which saw the S&P 500 fall the most in two months.
StocksFrankfort Times

Stocks skid, yields sink as virus fears shake global markets

NEW YORK (AP) — Resurgent pandemic worries knocked stocks lower from Wall Street to Tokyo on Monday, fueled by fears that faster-spreading variants of the virus may upend the economy's strong recovery. The S&P 500 fell 68.67, or 1.6%, to 4,258.49, after setting a record just a week earlier. In...
Stockswmleader.com

Stocks Take Heed of Bonds’ Slowdown Signal

It’s all our fault. So sorry. After colleague Lisa Beilfuss warned us this past weekend the markets are overlooking the threat posed by the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus, the Dow Jones Industrial Average Monday suffered its biggest decline of 2021. At the same time, the Treasury market had...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures bounce after steep selloff; IBM gains on strong results

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) July 20 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Tuesday, as economically sensitive stocks rebounded following a sharp selloff in the previous session, while shares of IBM jumped after posting strong second-quarter results.
Stocksetftrends.com

While Stocks Fall, Inverse ETFs Outperform Amid Delta Variant Concerns

Stocks and index ETFs are getting crushed on Monday, amid fears that a national and global spike in coronavirus cases could stymie economic growth. While the selling has accelerated, particularly in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is currently headed for its largest drop of the year, some investors are seeing big gains despite the decline.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Evergrande contagion risk rises as stock, bonds sink to new lows

(July 20): Fresh signs of a cash crunch at China Evergrande Group sent shares and bonds of the world’s most indebted developer to new lows on Tuesday, stoking fears of broader market contagion. The property giant’s stock tumbled to the lowest level since April 2017, extending its two-day loss to...
Businesskitco.com

Bond yields, stocks slide as inflation worries linger

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Global stock markets slid on Friday as investors grapple with signs of rising inflation and a surge in coronavirus cases while the dollar edged higher after upbeat U.S. retail sales data reaffirmed the economy accelerated in the second quarter. The Commerce Department said retail...
Businessmining.com

Gold price pulls back from 1-month high as dollar, yields fluctuate

Gold prices backed off on Friday amid a stronger dollar and rebounding yields, which dulled the metal’s appeal and pushed it off one-month highs from the previous session. Spot gold declined 1.0% to $1,811.55 per ounce by 11:40 a.m. ET, while gold futures for August delivery fell 0.8% to $1,813.80 per ounce in New York.

Comments / 0

Community Policy