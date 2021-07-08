Cancel
Minnesota to receive $50 million in Purdue Pharma settlement

By Ricardo Lopez
minnesotareformer.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota will receive more than $50 million from a 15-state settlement agreement from Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of Oxycontin, which contributed to an opioid death crisis that has killed more than 500,000 Americans. If approved, the settlement would total $4.5 billion and require Purdue to release millions of pages of...

