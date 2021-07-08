Cancel
Lawsuit Filed Against Amazon Seeks Damages for 100 Million Customers

Lawsuit Filed Against Amazon Seeks Damages for 100 Million Customers. A new lawsuit against Amazon claims that its Marketplace platform for third-party sellers harms competition by penalizing merchants who sell products on other platforms for lower prices than they offer on Amazon.com. The online retailer raises prices for consumers by taking action against sellers that offer goods at a lower price elsewhere, suspending their accounts or making it harder for buyers to find their products, the suits contend.

