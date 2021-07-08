Netflix Geeked Announces Packed Lineup For SDCC At Home
We are roughly two weeks away from SDCC at Home and even though most spectators were hoping for an in-person event this year, unfortunately, it couldn't happen. The positive is that fans that normally couldn't make it out to California still have the opportunity to check out the fun events. Panels and events are starting to be scheduled out and being promoted. Netflix has just released its lineup for SDCC at Home with a wide variety of panels for fans to geek out on.
