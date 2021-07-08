Netflix Geeked Announces Packed Lineup For SDCC At Home

Don’t worry, Kevin Smith’s executive producer credit on the new Netflix animated series “Masters of the Universe: Revelation” doesn’t mean that He-Man and Skeletor are now hanging out in Jersey and discussing the ethical ramifications of “Star Wars.” My initial concern was that Smith’s voice would alter the tone of this show, but the only places in which that can be felt are a slightly richer sense of humor than I remember from my childhood and, even more so, a clear love for the source material here. Smith set out to relaunch “Masters of the Universe” as if it had never ended in the ‘80s, picking up right where things left off. Given how visually rich this new show is at times, he didn’t really do that—at least I don’t remember “MotU” having this much hand-drawn detail—and the show works in themes that feel current in terms of gender representation. Of course, neither of these are complaints. If anything, Smith and his team have threaded the needle that so many reboots fail to, making a show that feels both lovingly consistent with the source and fresh at the same time. The biggest complaint that fans are likely to have is that only five episodes drop tomorrow (the second half of the season lands at a future date).