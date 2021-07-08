Memphis Tigers hire Hall of Famer Larry Brown as assistant basketball coach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway has announced the addition of Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown to his staff as an assistant coach. Brown, who is the eighth-winningest coach in NBA history, is the only head coach to win both an NCAA national championship (University of Kansas, 1988) and an NBA championship (Detroit Pistons, 2004) in his career. He was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.www.localmemphis.com
