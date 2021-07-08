Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Memphis Tigers hire Hall of Famer Larry Brown as assistant basketball coach

Posted by 
WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway has announced the addition of Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown to his staff as an assistant coach. Brown, who is the eighth-winningest coach in NBA history, is the only head coach to win both an NCAA national championship (University of Kansas, 1988) and an NBA championship (Detroit Pistons, 2004) in his career. He was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.

www.localmemphis.com

Comments / 0

WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chandler Lawson
Person
Penny Hardaway
Person
Dean Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Memphis Tigers#Naismith Basketball Hall#University Of Kansas#Naismith College Coach Of#Smu#Auxilium Torino#Lega Basket Serie A#Aba#The Carolina Cougars#Nuggets#New Jersey Nets#Jayhawks#Ncaa Coach#University Of Oregon#University Of Miami#Memphis Basketball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
News Break
Southern Methodist University
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAaudacy.com

Larry Brown awarded NBA Lifetime Chuck Daly Award & emotionally talks about Memphis Asst. Coaching job. "I'm so excited that Penny's given me this chance."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway has announced the addition of Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown to his staff as an assistant coach. Brown, who is the eighth-winningest coach in NBA history, is the only head coach to win both an NCAA national championship (University of Kansas, 1988) and an NBA championship (Detroit Pistons, 2004) in his career. He was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.
Memphis, TNwestplainsdailyquill.net

Back in NCAA: Larry Brown joins Hardaway's staff at Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has added Hall of Famer Larry Brown to the Tigers’ staff as an assistant, reuniting the former New York Knicks player and coach. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Memphis, TNFrankfort Times

Penny Hardaway sees Larry Brown helping make Memphis better

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Penny Hardaway has wanted Larry Brown to coach with him ever since he took over at his alma mater. Three years later, they have that chance at Memphis. “I've always wanted to be around greatness,” Hardaway said Monday after Brown's first practice as his assistant. “It doesn't mean that I didn't know anything myself. It's just iron sharpens iron. ... That's why I kept fighting to get him here.”
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Giannis’ Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, Has Message For ESPN Analyst

In the aftermath of the Bucks’ NBA Finals win, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger had a message for ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins. Perkins made headlines earlier in the playoffs when he declared that Khris Middleton, not Giannis, was the “Batman” for the Bucks. The former NBA champion center called Giannis the team’s “Robin.”
Atlanta, GAPosted by
rolling out

ESPN’s Maria Taylor close to new deal with rival network

Sportscaster Mariah Taylor is reportedly very close to leaving ESPN to work for a rival network, replete with big-time assignments and elevated status, the media reports. According to Front Office Sports, Taylor is tantalizingly close to signing a contract with NBC Sports. The publication stated that, as part of the deal, Taylor could replace Mike Tirico as the host of NBC “Football Night in America.” Tirico, in turn, is eyeing the hosting duties for “Monday Night Football,” as legendary host, Al Michaels is eyeing retirement soon at age 76.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman Was Very Emotional On His Biggest Regret As NBA Player: "I Wish I Was A Better Father"

Dennis Rodman will go down in history as one of the greatest defenders of all time. The five-time NBA champion was a crucial player on two of the greatest teams in NBA history. During his time with the Detroit Pistons, Rodman was a key figure in the 'Bad Boys' squad that went on to win the 1989 and 1990 NBA championships. And then after that, he eventually joined the player he would consistently battle in Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
NBANewsweek

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? Couple Expecting Second Child

Giannis Antetokounmpo, aka Greek Freak, has been impressing NBA legends on the basketball court recently. His efforts have meant the Milwaukee Bucks have become the NBA Champions, for only the second time in the team's history. The Milwaukee Bucks first won the NBA Championship in 1971, meaning on its 50th...
NBACBS Sports

NBA Finals: Bucks to pay luxury tax after Jrue Holiday's championship bonus pushes team past threshold

NBA owners frequently say that they are willing to pay the luxury tax for a team capable of contending for a championship, but never has that qualifier applied as directly as it does to the Milwaukee Bucks. By virtue of defeating the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and clinching the franchise's first title since 1971, the newly crowned NBA champions now have to pay the luxury tax for the 2020-21 season. Why? Because, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Jrue Holiday has a $1 million championship incentive in his contract that triggered when the Bucks won it all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy