Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason, OH

Kings Island to go cashless by mid-July

Posted by 
700WLW
700WLW
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

( Mason, OH ) - No need to bring cash if you plan to spend a day at Kings Island. In fact, cash will no longer be accepted inside the theme park at all. Kings Island has announced that they will only accept credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay, starting later this month.

700wlw.iheart.com

Comments / 0

700WLW

700WLW

Cincinnati, OH
320
Followers
232
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincinnati's News Radio 700WLW! Home of the Bill Cunningham show, Mike McConnell, Scott Sloan, Eddie & Rocky, Lance McAlister, and flagship station of the Cincinnati Reds!

 https://700wlw.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Mason, OH
Mason, OH
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kings Island#Debit Cards#Apple Pay#Google Pay#Visa#Cedar Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Apple
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credit Cards
News Break
Google
Related
Cincinnati, OHCincinnati CityBeat

Inside Kings Island’s New Luxury Outdoor Resort ‘Camp Cedar’

Cincinnati's Kings Island amusement park has expanded its entertainment offerings with a new endeavor. The park welcomed its first guests to its $27 million luxury outdoor resort and camping destination called Camp Cedar this past weekend. The camp is located on 50 acres of land less than 1 mile from...
Mason, OHFox 19

Kings Island’s ‘luxury’ campground now open

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - After several delays, Kings Island’s Camp Cedar, the $27 million “luxury” campground and resort, is now open. On Thursday, Camp Cedar posted they are open and taking reservations. The campground was initially scheduled to open around June 14 but was delayed due to construction delays. Chad...
Mason, OHWLWT 5

WinterFest, Halloween Haunt will return to Kings Island in 2021

MASON, Ohio — Two of Kings Island's most popular holiday events will return in 2021. Both canceled in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, WinterFest and Halloween Haunt will return to the Mason, Ohio, amusement park in 2021, according to the park's website. Alternate options were introduced in 2020 as a...
PoliticsTheme Park Insider

Kings Island Celebrates Summer with Grand Carnivale

July 16, 2021, 3:55 PM · The biggest event of the summer kicks off Saturday evening at Kings Island. Grand Carnivale returns to the Cincinnati-area park after its pandemic absence last year. The 16-day festival includes a daily parade, live entertainment, and food stands serving favorite dishes from six countries...
Retailcoingeek.com

Are cashless stores the way of the future?

Imagine walking into a high street grocery store, picking up your items, scanning them with a device you picked up on the way in, and just walking out of the store. While it seems a little far-fetched right now, such a reality might be closer than you think. The world...
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Mid-island Stop & Shop loses refrigeration

(July 16, 2021) Workers at the mid-island Stop & Shop were rushing to solve a refrigeration breakdown Friday afternoon that forced them to remove perishable food from the majority of the store's coolers. As of 5:30 p.m., several of the coolers were back up and running, about four hours after...
Mason, OHWLWT 5

More than 800 families participate in 'A Kid Again' fun at Kings Island

MASON, Ohio — Hundreds of children battling life-threatening conditions were given the opportunity to have some fun and simply be a kid again Wednesday. The annual A Kid Again Kings Island Adventure offered a free day of fun and rides to more than 800 families from Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia. It allowed the children a day of "giving illness a time-out."
Credits & Loansthepaypers.com

Vivid expands top-up function

Germany-based banking and investment platform Vivid Money has announced adding additional payment options to its top-up function. Vivid users will be able to top up their pockets with Apple Pay, Google Pay as well as credit and debit cards in real time and have the money directly at their disposal. This should enable new users in particular to top up money on Vivid immediately after verification in order to pay with the virtual cards or to invest in stocks, ETFs or in cryptocurrencies. To use the function, users must enter the card number of the Visa or Mastercard, the expiry date and the security code and confirm the payment. In addition, users can save the card for future top-ups. The PSD2's strong customer authentication policy is incorporated in the app.
Credits & LoansForbes

State Farm Premier Cash Rewards Credit Card 2021 Review

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. With the State Farm Premier Cash Rewards Visa Signature® Card*, account holders earn mediocre cash back and receive mediocre benefits. With 3% cash back only on State Farm insurance premiums, 2% cash back in a limited number of categories and 1% cash back on all else, most flat-rate cash back cards above 1% cash back would likely make for a better option.
Personal FinanceSouth Bend Tribune

Be on guard against popular hotel scams that can take unsuspecting travelers for a ride

Many Americans are planning trips as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down and the travel industry is beginning to take off again. Bookings at hotels are up, and that is good news. However any time you are using credit or debit cards, scammers will be on the prowl for an opportunity to get their hands on them. You may find yourself without a booked room when you arrive at the hotel.
Personal FinanceBHG

Are Traveler's Checks Obsolete? Here's What To Use Instead

Traveler's checks were once a really popular and useful tool when going abroad—but with the widespread use of credit cards and debit cards, they are no longer as common. A traveler's check is verified by a bank and is used when traveling internationally to exchange for local currency. "You might...
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

I Received Three Credit Card Retention Offers With No Effort At All

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
Credits & Loansthebalance.com

Chase Debuts Slate Edge Card Aimed at Credit Builders

The Chase Slate Edge credit card launched Monday, offering sliding interest rates and a higher credit limit to cardholders who meet spending and bill payment targets. The no-annual-fee card doesn’t feature a lucrative rewards scheme or flashy travel perks like so many of the issuer’s other cards. Instead, the new card rewards responsible credit card use with an annual interest rate reduction and an automatic, one-time credit-limit hike. Both tricks can help cardholders improve their credit scores.

Comments / 0

Community Policy