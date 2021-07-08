Kings Island to go cashless by mid-July

Germany-based banking and investment platform Vivid Money has announced adding additional payment options to its top-up function. Vivid users will be able to top up their pockets with Apple Pay, Google Pay as well as credit and debit cards in real time and have the money directly at their disposal. This should enable new users in particular to top up money on Vivid immediately after verification in order to pay with the virtual cards or to invest in stocks, ETFs or in cryptocurrencies. To use the function, users must enter the card number of the Visa or Mastercard, the expiry date and the security code and confirm the payment. In addition, users can save the card for future top-ups. The PSD2's strong customer authentication policy is incorporated in the app.