Shannon Beador Sues Facebook for Allowing Use of Name to Sell Diet Pills

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 13 days ago

Shannon Beador wants diet pill companies to keep her name out of their mouth, and her face off their Facebook and Instagram ads … and now she’s suing to make it happen. The ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star filed suit against FB, which also owns IG, claiming third-party vendors are using her good name to hawk dietary supplements on the social media platforms and tricking customers into thinking she endorses the products.

www.foxbangor.com

