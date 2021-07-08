Cancel
Becker County, MN

Crime and fire report: 2 injured on July 4 by rogue fireworks on City Beach in Detroit Lakes; 57-year-old female injured in Lake Park watercraft crash

Cover picture for the articleOver the Fourth of July weekend from July 2 to July 5, 610 calls-for-service were placed to law enforcement dispatchers in Becker County and Detroit Lakes, including 15 calls concerning fireworks. Comparatively, over Memorial Day weekend from May 28 to May 31, 417 calls-for-service were placed to local dispatchers, which represents a 32% increase in call volume over the July 4th weekend compared to Memorial Day weekend.

Becker County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
