Best Stocks & ETFs for Your Roth IRA

Warren Buffett is having another great year in 2021. These Buffett stocks are red-hot. Rumors of Warren Buffett's investing demise are always greatly exaggerated. When Buffett dumped airline stocks near pandemic lows in early 2020 and continued his condemnation of Bitcoin throughout the latest cryptocurrency market rally, the Buffett detractors once again piled on with their typical criticisms. Buffett may be turning 91 years old in August, and he may still rely on an old-school, long-term, value investing strategy. However, Buffett's track record speaks for itself. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) is once again outperforming the S&P 500 year to date. Here are the eight hottest stocks in Berkshire’s portfolio in 2021.