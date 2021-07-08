Usain Bolt says he could have run even faster with super spikes

Usain Bolt believes he could have run the 100m even faster than 9.5 seconds if ‘super spikes’ had been available at the time. In an interview with The Guardian, Bolt said he could have out performed his own records if the new generation of high-tech footwear had been available at the time. He said: ‘We have guessed and we have talked about it, but I don’t know for sure. But definitely much faster. Below 9.5 seconds for sure. Without a doubt.’