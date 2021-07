A New York man and a woman from Winslow are facing charges after police allegedly found 4 pounds of cocaine in their vehicle. The traffic stop happened in Gardiner on Tuesday afternoon. As part of an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of cocaine in Kennebec and Somerset Counties, police received a tip that Chelsy Cochran, 33 of Winslow, would be transporting drugs from New York. Drug investigators had been looking into John Cedeno, 25, of New York, who's also known as 'Papers.' Cedeno is familiar to police after Maine Drug Enforcement Agents charged him with aggravated drug trafficking in 2015, relating to the sale of heroin. In 2016, he was convicted of that charge and received a four-year prison sentence.