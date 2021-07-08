Taika Waititi Promises Thor: Love And Thunder Is ‘Crazier’
Director, Taika Waititi, has done some crazy projects in the past. From What We Do in the Shadows to Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi is known for his unique comedy and it really is unique. Thor: Love and Thunder is now in post production and he and some of the actors have described it as ‘crazy’ and ‘touching.’ During an interview with Empire Magazine, Taika Waititi talks about how different Love and Thunder will be to Ragnarok. Thor: Ragnarok was pretty crazy so I’m excited to see how much crazier things can get.lrmonline.com
Comments / 0