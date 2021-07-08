Register now for Garden Grove’s fall preschool programs
Registration is underway for the City of Garden Grove Fall 2021 Kare Bears and Tiny Tots preschool programs. To be eligible, children must be ages 3 and 4 years old respectively, by September 1, 2021 and be toilet trained. Both programs teach pre-K youth learning and socialization skills, promoting personal growth and development. Registration must be made in person at Garden Grove City Hall, at 11222 Acacia Parkway and a copy of the child’s birth certificate must be presented.www.oc-breeze.com
Comments / 0