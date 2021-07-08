Joseph Gordon-Levitt Shares How Unlucky Life Can Be In Mr. Corman Trailer

If you know anything about actor Val Kilmer outside of his iconic performances in films like Top Gun, Tombstone, and Willow, it’s probably that he’s a “serious artist,” embodying all the positive and negative connotations of that label. Kilmer’s someone who treats his craft with the utmost importance and, like a true Method devotee, completely commits to any given project. This kind of creative intensity inevitably garnered him a reputation for difficulty or perfectionism on set, which has been both upheld and repudiated by various cast and crew members over the years. Regardless of the veracity of those claims, however, Kilmer’s behavior is clearly a manifestation (or a misapplication) of his artistic devotion. It’s his sincere hope that if he transforms for a role, it will in turn transform him.