Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Former owner of escaped Beechview alligator in court on animal neglect charges

By Aaron Martin, WPXI-TV
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nnLe2_0arJjkjG00

PITTSBURGH — The former owner of an escaped Beechview alligator was in court Thursday on dozens of animal neglect charges.

Mark McGowan ran an exotic animal business out of his home when the gator, named Chomp, got out.

Pittsburgh police body cameras captured video of Mark McGowan picking up an alligator inside his Beechview home.

It was recorded while carrying out search warrant in June 2019, just days after his pet alligator, “Chomp,” escaped and was found on a nearby sidewalk by a neighbor walking his dog.

This led to dozens of charges of animal cruelty and recklessly endangering another person.

But during the non-jury trial which began downtown today, the judge acquitted McGowan of animal neglect related to Chomp’s escape.

The other charges remain in place.

While executing the search warrant, police and animal control officers seized more than 30 animals, including alligators, snakes and hairless rats.

A reptile expert from the Pittsburgh zoo who was at McGowan’s house testified to seeing feces on the floor and in the habitats.

A police officer who did an animal wellness check the day before the search warrant also testified alligators were kept in Rubbermaid containers.

McGowan has a license to sell reptiles and previously stated he wants his animals back.

The commonwealth rested its case late this afternoon. McGowan is expected to take the stand in his own defense when court resumes tomorrow morning.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
44K+
Followers
58K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Pets & Animals
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Mcgowan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Pet Owners#Chomp#Rubbermaid#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Utah StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Utah boy, 9, found dead after being left in hot car

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A 9-year-old boy was found dead Wednesday after he was left inside a hot car in Utah, authorities said. Police in American Fork responded to a call at 1:33 p.m. MDT after the child was found inside the vehicle, which was parked outside of a business, KSTU reported. Lt. Police spokesperson Josh Christensen said the boy was in the car for up to two hours before he was found, KUTV reported.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Chicago party bus shooting leaves 8 wounded in Lincoln Park neighborhood

CHICAGO — At least eight people are in the hospital after gunfire erupted late Wednesday in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, authorities said. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the drive-by shooting occurred shortly before midnight near LaSalle Drive and Clark Street. Chicago police said a shooter inside a dark Jeep Grand Cherokee opened fire at a group of people who had been riding on a party bus, injuring two women and six men ranging in age from 23 to 52.

Comments / 1

Community Policy