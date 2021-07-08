Former owner of escaped Beechview alligator in court on animal neglect charges

PITTSBURGH — The former owner of an escaped Beechview alligator was in court Thursday on dozens of animal neglect charges.

Mark McGowan ran an exotic animal business out of his home when the gator, named Chomp, got out.

Pittsburgh police body cameras captured video of Mark McGowan picking up an alligator inside his Beechview home.

It was recorded while carrying out search warrant in June 2019, just days after his pet alligator, “Chomp,” escaped and was found on a nearby sidewalk by a neighbor walking his dog.

This led to dozens of charges of animal cruelty and recklessly endangering another person.

But during the non-jury trial which began downtown today, the judge acquitted McGowan of animal neglect related to Chomp’s escape.

The other charges remain in place.

While executing the search warrant, police and animal control officers seized more than 30 animals, including alligators, snakes and hairless rats.

A reptile expert from the Pittsburgh zoo who was at McGowan’s house testified to seeing feces on the floor and in the habitats.

A police officer who did an animal wellness check the day before the search warrant also testified alligators were kept in Rubbermaid containers.

McGowan has a license to sell reptiles and previously stated he wants his animals back.

The commonwealth rested its case late this afternoon. McGowan is expected to take the stand in his own defense when court resumes tomorrow morning.

©2021 Cox Media Group