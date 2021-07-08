Two Spartanburg law enforcement officers charged in domestic violence cases
A Spartanburg Police officer and a Spartanburg County deputy both have been charged with domestic violence in separate cases by the State Law Enforcement Division. On Wednesday, Spartanburg Police officer Dejuan Tremaine Shell, 25, was charged with second degree domestic violence, by SLED agents. Shell is accused of getting into a physical altercation on Wednesday and shoving a victim, causing injuries while their child was present, according to a warrant.www.goupstate.com
Comments / 0