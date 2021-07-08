Controversial social studies standards get approved, but may change. Again.
RALEIGH — North Carolina’s new social studies standards may be revised yet again, even as teachers are expected to use the new diversity-infused measures this fall. The State Board of Education voted 6-5 on Thursday to approve “unpacking documents” that list suggested topics and assignments in middle school and high school social studies classes. The optional guidance documents suggest topics like the LGBTQ movement and assignments such as studying how Cesar Chavez unionized farm workers.greensboro.com
