Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

The Best Women’s Designer Belts from Hollywood-Loved Labels

By Celia Shatzman
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jennifer Aniston has been photographed wearing one. So have Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Dakota Johnson, to name a few. We’re talking about the iconic Gucci logo belt. While we hear about statement shoes or the It bag of the season, belts don’t get nearly as much love. But as...

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Rosie Huntington Whiteley
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Isabel Marant
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Rihanna
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Sienna Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Black Leather#Black Belt#Mvp#Saint Laurent#Monogram#Frame Women#Rag Bone Women#Southwestern#Rag Bone#European#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Angelina Jolie Is the Ultimate Cool Mom in a White Tee, Corduroy Pants & Classic Pumps

Angelina Jolie proved once and for all why she is the ultimate cool mom during an outing in Paris today. The “Mr & Mrs. Smith” actress shopped on the Champs Elysées this afternoon alongside a three of her six kids, Pax, Zahara and Shiloh. For the occasion, Jolie herself went effortlessly chic in a staple white T-shirt tucked into high-rise corduory pants; she also made sure to include a protective white face mask as they walked the streets of France.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Forbes

Ralph Lauren And The Great Return Of American Menswear In Summer 2021

At the dawn of a new style horizon, there is something to be said for clothing that doesn’t “look” right. In America today, and sadly enough, there seems to be an abundance of outlandish apparel and accessories available to male consumers. These offerings have flooded the retail market with obnoxious items that seemingly move men out of their comfort style zone and into unchartered distasteful territory.
Designers & CollectionsFASHION Magazine |

All the Different Ways to Style a Silky Scarf This Summer

Look to the classic silk scarf to add a touch of glamour and savoir-faire to your ensemble. A silk twill scarf is one of the most versatile accessories in one’s wardrobe. It’s a great way to add a pop of colour to a plain outfit or make a statement when paired with another pattern. Fashionistas, celebrities and royals alike have long been fans of this tried-and-true accessory, from Grace Kelly and Queen Elizabeth II to Halsey and Olivia Palermo. It plays a significant part in pop culture, too — just look to the Please Don’t Go challenge on TikTok and memorable looks in classic films like Meryl Streep’s Hermès foulard in The Devil Wears Prada and Faye Dunaway’s pointed number in Bonnie and Clyde. So how do the trendsetters style the classic silk scarf in 2021? Pretty much any way you can dream up, from twisting it into a bra top and wearing it as a belt to using it as a hair accessory. Here are some of our favourite examples of how to style a classic silk scarf from the streets of Paris, London and Milan.
Beauty & FashionNYLON

This Racy Cutouts Trend Is A Favorite Among Celebrities

As quarantine fashion begins its descent, the dearly-missed going-out trends are returning with a vengeance and showing a lot of skin. Stylish celebrities are leading the skin-baring charge with new iterations of the minimalistic cutout trend that has resurfaced since the early aughts. Move over nap dresses and loungewear, it’s time to embrace the pelvic cutout and let it all hang out.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Cardi B’s Birkin Collection Belongs In The Louvre

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If the OED has yet to identify a collective noun for Birkin bags, might I suggest “a Cardi B”? While the WAP evangelist...
ApparelHarper's Bazaar

The best cowboy boots for women to shop in 2021

It’s safe to say that the recent womenswear shows made a case for cowboy boots – they were spotted at Celine, Saint Laurent and Isabel Marant, to name but a few. But the truth is, since the latter two have ‘80s western references embedded deep within their house codes, we suspect the shoe’s recent renaissance has well and truly come from the ground up.
Designers & Collectionswmagazine.com

14 Breezy Dresses and Skirts to Wear This Summer

Rianne van Rompaey photographed by Colin Dodgson for W Magazine's December 2018 issue. Styled by Sara Moonves. When it’s 80+ degrees and humid outside, the last thing you want to do is fuss over a complicated, constrictive outfit. Enter this summer’s easiest, breeziest skirts and dresses—salvation in the form of lightweight knits, cool cottons and sophisticated linens. While dresses offer the simplest, one-and-done solution to your hot-weather outfit woes, a fabulous wrap or stretch-waisted skirt paired with a simple tank top or airy blouse is just as easy. This summer, we’re loving the romantic, monochrome pieces from Gioia Bini, Fil de Vie and Matteau as well as bolder, brighter options from Emilio Pucci and Issey Miyake. Need a chic cover up for a day at the beach? Up-and-coming brand Pink City Prints does a lovely belted kaftan-y thing, or there’s a very major sarong from Y/Project. For those looking to channel a certain “cocktail hour on a Mediterranean sailing yacht” vibe, allow us to recommend a striking black number embellished with golden moons the size of pressed powder compacts from Loewe’s Paula’s Ibiza capsule. Whatever mood you’re going for this summer, don’t sweat it: we guarantee any of these will leave you cool, calm and comfortable.
Designers & CollectionsHollywood Reporter

Hollywood-Loved Label Erdem’s Universal Standard Collection Is Back

The size-inclusive collaboration featuring the designer's signature floral prints is available once more online. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. After selling out the first time around, Erdem Moralioglu’s collaboration with Universal Standard has returned...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Fashion Magazine Style, But for TV: Behind the Clothes of the Industry’s Guilty Pleasure Watch, ‘The Bold Type’

“The Bold Type” premiered in 2017 and ever since has been one of the fashion magazine world’s guilty pleasures. Is it in any way a realistic depiction of what working in media is like in this day and age? Not in the slightest. But that’s precisely what makes it such a fun watch — right down to the clothes. The show follows three best friends and colleagues at Scarlet magazine, which is based on Cosmopolitan magazine (Cosmo’s former editor in chief Joanna Coles was involved in the show’s development). Kat, Jane and Sutton each develop their own senses of style over the seasons, and for the fifth and final one, costume designer Mandi Line was tapped to bring it all home.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

French Fashion Nonprofit Creates Couture Outfits From Castoffs

PARIS — The Renaissance project is all about second chances. The French nonprofit organization provides training for job seekers through a workshop that repurposes designer clothes to give them a second life — an approach that is garnering attention from major industry players including Maison Alaïa, which is partnering with Renaissance on a capsule collection of upcycled clothes.
ApparelWATE

The best women’s dress watch

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you love getting dressed up, then you know that style is everything, especially at formal events. Women’s dress watches are the perfect finishing touch to a gown or dress suit. Their embellished bands and statement-making faces can function as...
New York City, NYHello Magazine

Katie Holmes wore her night clothes out during the day - and we’re obsessed

Katie Holmes is the latest star to make a case for wearing pajamas outside of your home - and pairing it with a snazzy pair of shoes while you’re at it. The Brahms star continued to cement her street style star status with her usual off-duty flair as she stepped out in New York City wearing a silk floral button-down top paired with matching floral shorts that could've doubled as a pajama set. And we want it in our closets asap (it looks so comfortable!).

Comments / 0

Community Policy