Dwayne Johnson Shows First Glimpse at Black Adam’s Costume on Set. It appears that nobody is more excited about the upcoming Black Adam movie than Dwayne Johnson himself. Sure, Johnson is portraying the titular antihero in addition to producing the film, but he also turned into an inexhaustible source of news from the set. While the cameras are still rolling in Atlanta, Georgia, Johnson took up to his socials to drop the first look at the costume he is wearing.