Andie MacDowell Goes Gray at Cannes, Flexes on Entire Riviera

By Taylore Glynn
Marie Claire
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've been worshipping at the alter of Andie MacDowell's waves for decades—I mean, Four Weddings and a Funeral, anyone?—but the actress has taken her color next level in 2021. The 63-year-old L'Oréal Paris ambassador walked the 2021 Cannes Film Festival red carpet with new cascading, salt-and-pepper-hued curls. After growing out...

