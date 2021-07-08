How Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney sons are profiting from latest NIL policy

It's good to be young and uber-talented. 19-year-old soccer phenom Tanner Tessmann of FC Dallas has joined Serie A's Venezia on Thursday. "Ever since I came to the academy at 14 years old, FC Dallas was developing me, honing my skills and making me a better young man. I knew an opportunity like this would be possible, and it was always in the back of my mind, only because FC Dallas was there," Tessmann said in a press release. "I'm excited for this new experience. It's going to be a good journey. This is not a goodbye. It's an 'I'll see you soon.'"