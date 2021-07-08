Cancel
Historical profile: The person behind Kempshall Mountain

By Alan Jones
Cover picture for the articleIn the southwestern spur of the Adirondack High Peaks Wilderness lies Kempshall Mountain, a peak with a prominent history in fire observation. Rising 3,350 feet on the northeast side of Long Lake, it is the town’s highest peak. After the 35-foot steel tower on its summit was closed in 1971 and dismantled in June 1977, the trail to it from Long Lake was left largely unmaintained and nature was allowed to slowly consume what man had made. Today, some old State trail markers can be seen along parts of the former trail.

