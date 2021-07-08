Historical profile: The person behind Kempshall Mountain

Often referred to as the “Appalachians”, the Appalachian Mountains are a series of mountain ranges that stretches from the eastern to the northeastern part of the continent of North America. Forming the eastern complement of the Rocky Mountains, the Appalachian Mountains extend for about 2,400km from the Central Alabama region in the United States to the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador. These mountain ranges form a natural boundary between the eastern Coastal Plain and the extensive Interior Lowlands of the North American continent and have played a significant role in the development of the United States.