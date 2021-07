Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When your skin is dry, your hands are one of the first areas to betray that lack of moisture. No, seriously: When it comes to triggers that contribute to dry skin, your paws often take the first offense. You use your hands quite a bit from day to day—and this frequent wear and tear can leave them rough and cracked. There are admittedly some optics at play, too: Because you use your hands so frequently, you may notice a scaly appearance more than other easily covered-up areas.