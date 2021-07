Underneath her strong exterior, the one that earned her the nickname “the Hulk” before she was even an Olympian in shot put, Raven Saunders was depressed. She may have already been a state champion athlete with people looking up to her successes, but she felt hopeless, would isolate, and would cry often. She says there were days that she didn’t know even why she was crying and others when she didn’t see the point in taking a shower. She adds, “I would go through the motions, like I would be present, but mentally I wouldn’t be all the way there. I would be absent and find myself drifting away...mentally just wanting to be somewhere else or, you know, wanting to do something else.”