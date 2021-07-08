NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Selling For 270 USD In Second Hand Markets In China Thanks To Crypto Crackdown
GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards can be bought on the Chinese Internet marketplace for the best prices in quite some time, but not for the greatest reasons. Chinese officials last week extensively shut down numerous cryptocurrency mining farms. Cryptocurrency farms are where several electronic rigs have several graphics processors connected to them for the sole purpose of processing code used in such cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin or Etherium, just to name a few.wccftech.com
