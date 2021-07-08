Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro ‘Final’ Specifications Revealed – New Info Claims Google Will Provide Software Updates for Five Years for Both Models

The LG Gram 15.6-inch laptop, gaming monitors and more devices are on sale today. Google Nest Hub Display combos, Apple’s iPad Pro models and more are on sale. Once again, the official news today begin with deals, starting with some laptops. Amazon currently has the 15-inch LG Gram for a crazy 600 dollars off, leaving the Intel Core i7 variant for 999.. I’d get on that deal if were you guys.. If you’re looking for more of a desktop, the M1 iMac is still getting a 100 dollar discount, leaving the half a terabyte of storage model for 799. Sticking to Apple, the entry level iPad is now 34 bucks off, leaving the base model for 395. If you want more power but with no Pro apps, the M1 iPad Pro is still getting a 50 dollar price drop, meaning you can get the 11-inch variant for 750. If you want a smart speaker, eBay is running a bundle where you can get the Google Nest Hub, along with a Nest mini for 99 bucks. We have more deals on other Google bundles, HP laptops, other iPads and more, in the links in the description.