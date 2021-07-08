Cancel
'Lost' Alum Dominic Monaghan Joins AMC Sci-Fi Thriller Series 'Moonhaven'

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
seattlepi.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDominic Monaghan, best known for portraying Merry the hobbit in “The Lord of the Rings” and Charlie Pace on the ABC supernatural drama “Lost,” has signed on to star in AMC’s sci-fi thriller series “Moonhaven,” written and executive produced by AMC dramedy “Lodge 49’s” showrunner Peter Ocko. Per the logline,...

Dominic Monaghan
