Opioid-maker must pay $4.3B

BOSTON — Attorney General Maura Healey has agreed to a multi-billion dollar settlement with OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma over its role in the opioid addiction crisis. Under the deal involving 14 other states, the company will be sold off by 2024 and its owners, the Sackler family, would be banned from selling opioids. The Sacklers will be required to pay $4.3 billion for opioid treatment and prevention in exchange for the states dropping their opposition to the company's bankruptcy.