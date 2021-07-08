Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Opioid-maker must pay $4.3B

By Christian M. Wade cwade@cnhi.com
The Eagle-Tribune
 14 days ago

BOSTON — Attorney General Maura Healey has agreed to a multi-billion dollar settlement with OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma over its role in the opioid addiction crisis. Under the deal involving 14 other states, the company will be sold off by 2024 and its owners, the Sackler family, would be banned from selling opioids. The Sacklers will be required to pay $4.3 billion for opioid treatment and prevention in exchange for the states dropping their opposition to the company's bankruptcy.

www.eagletribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Maura Healey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Oxycontin#Oxycontin#Purdue Pharma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House blasts China's 'dangerous' rejection of coronavirus origins study

The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy