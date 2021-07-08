Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

With Rising Associate Pay, Client Feedback Takes on New Significance

By Christine Simmons
Law.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week, the Law.com Barometer newsletter, powered by the ALM Global Newsroom and Legalweek(year) 2021, brings you the trends, disruptions and shifts our reporters and editors are tracking through coverage spanning every beat and region across the ALM Global Newsroom. The micro-topic coverage will not only help you navigate the changing legal landscape, but also prepare you to discuss these shifts with thousands of legal leaders at our next virtual Legalweek(year) conference, happening on July 13-14. The upcoming sessions will cover a host of topics, including contracts and document automation, legal business strategies, e-discovery, litigation and data science and more. Click here to learn more and register for the most important virtual legal event of the year!

www.law.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Com Barometer#The Alm Global Newsroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Momentive Announces New SurveyMonkey Enterprise In-Meeting Feedback App for Zoom

With the new app, SurveyMonkey Enterprise customers will capture optimal stakeholder feedback when it matters and take action to enhance the in-meeting experience. Momentive, an agile experience management company, announced the launch of its SurveyMonkey Enterprise app for Zoom Video Communications, Inc., delivering an embedded feedback experience accessible within Zoom meetings and the desktop client. Following a year of virtual meetings and remote collaboration, the SurveyMonkey Enterprise app for Zoom aims to form more meaningful interactions by funneling crucial stakeholder insights to boost meeting effectiveness, track attendee engagement, and improve the employee, customer, and patient experience. This new in-product app for Zoom is now available for all SurveyMonkey Enterprise users on the U.S. data center in the Zoom App Marketplace, which hosts 1,400+ third-party integrations that extend the power of Zoom’s industry-leading video-first unified communications platform.
Marketszycrypto.com

Grayscale Unveils New DeFi Fund For Institutional Clients

Grayscale Investments LLC is launching its 15th investment product, a DeFi fund, and index focused on the snowballing decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. This is according to an announcement made by the firm’s CEO on Monday. Grayscale Launches New Institutional-Grade DeFi Fund. Michael Sonnenshein, the CEO of the world’s largest digital...
Relationship AdviceLaw.com

Billing Best Practices Strengthen Client Relationships

The business side of lawyering is about revenue generation, getting paid for work done. It’s also about finding and keeping loyal clients. According to Clio Legal Trends Report 2020 there are many problems related to law firm billing systems. The report cites average billing system leaks in many areas including “time billed but unpaid” (14%), and “uncollected time” (12%). Almost 30% of billed work is unpaid. Do these collection problems reflect client discontent? To answer this question, I asked my attorney panel about their perceptions of the linkages between client satisfaction and law firm approaches to billing.
LawLaw.com

Ethical Issues Presented by Cyber Tech in Attorney-Client Communications

The use of technology in a law office or legal department raises many ethical issues concerning how confidential and privileged electronic information must be stored, shared, and protected. These issues are heightened where attorneys and staff work remotely, as the protections that such information may enjoy in the traditional office setting may not exist at the home office or other remote location.
EconomyLaw.com

Associates in These Practices Are Most Likely to Make a Move in 2021

Law firms should keep an eye on their associates in general, as competing firms do everything they can to lure promising talent this year. But they should be particularly diligent about young lawyers in data privacy, corporate and insurance practices. According to data provided by legal data company Decipher, first...
EconomyLaw.com

Spread of Partner Pay Widens in Parts of Big Law

Amid increasing competition for the best talent, the pay gap between the highest-paid and lowest-paid equity partners is climbing in some segments of Big Law. The median ratio between the highest and lowest-paid equity partners at Second Hundred firms in particular—those ranked No. 101 through No. 200 in the Am Law 200—has widened, extending from 7.5-to-1 in 2019 to 8-to-1 in 2020, according to American Lawyer data taken from a survey of law firms each year.
LawLaw.com

The Future of Litigation Workflow: Reimagining Technology and Process in the Next Decade

When most law firms sent their lawyers and legal professionals home in March of 2020, they did not expect that more than a year later, many, if not all, would still be working remotely. Litigators also did not anticipate the lengthy court closures and delays in driving their matters forward. As they embraced each new paradigm, from video engagement to remote depositions, and reimagined how to collaborate, train and thrive, they have balanced uncertainty with progress at each stage.
EconomyLaw.com

Reaching Hispanic Clients: Why Digital-Forward Is the Smart Strategy for Firms

For attorneys who want to grow their firms, the Hispanic market holds a wealth of opportunity. But how should attorneys craft their marketing messaging and which marketing channels they use to reach Hispanic clients are critical considerations that can make or break a Hispanic-focused law firm marketing strategy. This is...
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

Advisors Take Proactive Steps To Allay Client Cybersecurity Worries

As advisors roll out digital tools to help clients track their assets, they may hit resistance. Some investors prefer less technology, not more. Online portals enable clients to keep tabs on their money in real time. They can also ask questions, make requests and research investment options without calling their advisor.
EconomyLaw.com

It's Time to Talk Your Clients About Associate Pay: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. LET’S TALK ABOUT FEELINGS - Law firms love to tout their teams of “trusted advisors,” but if communication is a key element of trust, why aren’t more firms being open with their clients? As Law.com’s Dan Packel recently reported, too few firms are conducting client feedback interviews and, as a result, are risking their hard-earned relationships with those clients every single day. And, as Law.com’s Christine Simmons writes in this week’s Law.com Barometer newsletter, that risk is heightened at a time when many firms are tripping over themselves to keep up with their competitors’ skyrocketing associate compensation—and looking to jack up rates to cover those costs. It’s pretty clear most firms aren’t checking with their clients before marching into battle in the associate pay wars. But that could be dangerous—because if there’s one thing clients hate, it’s surprises. “Those firms that explain their reasoning to clients for associate pay raises—or keeping pay flat—and explain how they could afford any changes are less likely to disrupt client relationships,” Simmons writes. “And if they don’t explain? It’s easy for a GC to try to connect the dots between a firm’s pay raise memo leaked to the press and a whopping legal bill.” To receive the Law.com Barometer directly to your inbox each week, click here.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Omplix Reports Significant Rise In Client Registration And Activity

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for online cryptocurrency trading services grows around the globe, Omplix, one of the top names in the sector , has recently reported a dramatic rise in enrollment figures. As a result, according to the company's spokesperson, the brand is significantly enhancing its staff of account managers, analysts and support representatives.
EconomyInman.com

New client needs require these 4 things

There’s an age-old expression that the customer is king. This has never been truer than it is today. The last 12 months forced many customer needs and expectations to change. The result has been a host of challenges and opportunities, from the hottest real estate market on record to recruitment and retention issues for brokerages.
TechnologyLaw.com

Legal Tech Adoption Jenga: People Clerk and Quiktract

Though we typically explore B2B technology, we’re doing something a little different this month by delving into the adoption process for two B2C companies operating in the legal industry. Both offer services designed to help laypeople navigate aspects of the legal system that are less frequented by lawyers: small claims court and creating freelancer contracts. However, as any person who has either struggled to receive payment for their work or found themselves in small claims court can attest, operating without an attorney in these spaces is easier said than done.
Businessmartechseries.com

Talkdesk Unveils CX Strategy Value Framework

Team of customer experience (CX) experts works in lockstep with businesses to define key performance indicators and to better understand the processes and pain points around their CX strategies. Engagements are available on a complimentary basis in advance of contract signings to allow customers to make more informed decisions around...
TechnologyForbes

A New Attack Vulnerability For Your Business: Your Clients

CTO and CISO at BeyondTrust, overseeing the company's technology for privileged and remote access solutions. As we approach the mid-year of 2021, we have all been painfully educated on the threats to our supply chains. Whether these attacks affect products like commercial oil and gas or software solutions we license, a successful cybersecurity attack against our supply chain can have painful real-world ramifications.
EconomySearchengineland.com

The SEO agency KPIs dashboard: a way to unlock growth

The challenge of growing an SEO agency as the business becomes more sophisticated translates into staying on top of two major components — the client acquisition process and the client retention process. The acquisition process is usually tricky to scale because you need to have your best consultants doing the...
EconomyAccountingWEB

How to Balance Helping Clients & Making a Profit

Contrary to popular thinking, “fear” isn’t the only reason accountants and bookkeepers sometimes undercharge for services. Sometimes we choose to undercharge as part of a business strategy. Sometimes we undercharge because we don’t understand our own value. And sometimes we undercharge because the sure “yes” at a lower fee is more appealing than the risk of a “no” at a higher one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy