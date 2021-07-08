Cancel
Drinks

From Still to Fizz: New Wine Documentary Explores Champagne's Past and Future

By Shawn Zylberberg
winespectator.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid the English invent sparkling wine before the French monks of France’s Champagne region? Did Marilyn Monroe really drink a glass of bubbly every morning? And why is Queen Elizabeth II getting into the sparkling fizz biz? These are but a few of the conversations addressed in Sparkling: The Story of Champagne, a new documentary directed by Frank Mannion and debuting in August.

