Google Pixel 5a gets closer to launch as it visits the FCC

We can’t say that we have a defined launch window set for the affordable line of Google Pixel devices. The Google Pixel 3a was the first iteration of this rather popular series, and it was launched back on May 8, 2019. Its successor, the Google Pixel 4a, was launched last year on August 3. And it seems that the ongoing chip shortage will also delay the launch of its new affordable version of the Google Pixel 5 until August since rumors suggested that it was scheduled to launch last month. And it seems that we are getting closer to the possible launch of the Google Pixel 5a, as the device has recently been spotted at the FCC.