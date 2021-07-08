Cancel
Phillips County, MT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Phillips, Valley by NWS

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Phillips; Valley The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Phillips County in northeastern Montana Northwestern Valley County in northeastern Montana * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 211 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 27 miles northeast of Whitewater to 7 miles southwest of Saco, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Saco, Hinsdale, Vandalia, Thoeny and Frenchman Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

#Thunderstorm#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Phillips#Frenchman Reservoir
