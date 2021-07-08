Halsey Reveals Cover Art And Release Date For Her Fourth Album

If you are a Halsey fan like we are then we know you were just as excited as us to see the cover art and get a release date for her fourth album. We have told you time and time again that Halsey does not do anything small. Her reveals are always a big deal (See her Manic album cover reveal) and they do not disappoint. As you know, on June 28th, Halsey revealed a billboard with the title of her album and let us all know that it was produced by Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. A few days later, Halsey took to Twitter to inform us that she had a “very special album artwork reveal and release date announcement.”