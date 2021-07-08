Cancel
Boston, MA

Boston police officer shoots man during struggle over gun

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 13 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston police officer shot a man on Thursday after a traffic stop during struggle over a gun in the suspect’s vehicle, acting Police Commissioner Gregory Long said.

The shooting occurred at about 11:30 a.m. in the city’s Roslindale neighborhood.

“During this traffic stop, a struggle ensued between the officers and the suspect over a firearm that was located in the vehicle,” Long said. “During the struggle, one of the officers discharged her firearm, striking the suspect.”

The man was taken to the hospital but his injuries are not considered life-threatening, he said. His name and the charges he faces were not made public.

Some officers at the scene were also taken to hospitals for evaluation, Long said.

The officer’s name was not released.

The shooting is under investigation by the department and the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

