Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Upsala, MN

Fire damages historical Upsala home

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that damaged a historical home in Upsala.

The St. Cloud Times reported firefighters got a call of a blaze at the Borgstrom House-Historical Site around 10:40 p.m. Monday. Firefighters contained the flames to the attic.

Authorities didn’t put together a damage estimate. The state fire marshal is assisting the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

The Borgstrom family helped found Upsala, which was originally known only as the “Swedish Settlement.”

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

509K+
Followers
282K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Upsala, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Saint Cloud, MN
Accidents
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Upsala, MN
Accidents
City
Upsala, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Accident#Ap#The St Cloud Times#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy