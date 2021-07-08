Cancel
Lindenwold, NJ

NTSB issues report on rail yard accident that killed worker

The Associated Press
LINDENWOLD, N.J. (AP) — The death of a longtime employee at a Port Authority Transit Corporation Speedline rail yard in southern New Jersey last year was probably caused by the man walking in an area not designated for foot traffic between two railcars, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report.

The 78-year-old Clementon man was killed July 26 when he was struck by two railcars during an uncoupling maneuver. Another employee found him about two car lengths away from a designated employee walkway, which at the time was blocked by a train stored on one of the tracks, according to the report.

The cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt trauma, officials have said.

The report found that PATCO’s storage of railcars on the designated employee walkway contributed to the accident, as did and the agency’s failure to require employees to use these walkways in the yard in Lindenwold.

The PATCO Hi-Speedline operates daily service between Lindenwold in South Jersey and Center City Philadelphia.

