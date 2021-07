In a new interview with Robert Cavuoto of Myglobalmind, Yngwie Malmsteen was asked if he and legendary heavy metal singer Ronnie James Dio ever tried to collaborate on original music. He responded: "Ronnie and I had many late-night talks about that. We knew that we were both too hard-headed and born leaders. I think we would have complemented each other well. We had such mutual respect for each other.