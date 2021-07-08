South Thurston County ZIP Codes Have Lower Vaccination Rates Than Those to the North
Zip codes in south Thurston County have much lower vaccination rates than those in the north, according to a Tuesday report. The state reports 52% of all county residents have initiated vaccination and 47.5% have been fully vaccinated. However, data released by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services indicates vaccination rates vary significantly by geographic area within the county.www.chronline.com
Comments / 0