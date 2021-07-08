Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mercer County, NJ

Ex-Convict Indicted In Stabbing Death Of Trenton Girlfriend Over Cellphone Calls

By Jon Craig
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lYefL_0arJdVDz00
Irvin Hayes Photo Credit: Mercer County Prosecutor's Office

A 34-year-old ex-convict from South Jersey has been indicted in connection with the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend after arguing with her about cellphone calls, authorities said.

A county grand jury returned a five-count indictment charging Irvin Hayes of Lawrence in last summer's death of Shamira Williams, 32, of Trenton, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Hayes was charged with first-degree murder, resisting arrest, obstructing and several weapons charges, Onofti said on Thursday.

On Aug. 25, 2020, at aboiut 6 a.m., Trenton police were called to Laurel Avenue. Police found Williams unresponsive on the couch in her living room with multiple stab wounds, Onofri said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force identified Hayes as a suspect. The fugitive was caught on Sept. 1, 2020, Onofri said.

Hayyes was being held at Mercer County Correction Center pending trial.

Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Paravecchia was handling the case.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 7

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
118K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trenton, NJ
City
Lawrence Township, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Mercer County, NJ
Mercer County, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Somerset County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Teen Boy Charged With Attempted Carjacking At Somerset County Condo Complex

A teen boy was arrested for an attempted carjacking at a condominium complex in Somerset County last month, authorities said. A 38-year-old resident of the Polo Hills condominium complex in Far Hills told police that the 16-year-old boy entered her garage, brandished a knife, and demanded the keys to her car around 9:20 p.m on June 10, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson.
Newark, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Police Probe Deadly Shooting Of Woman In Newark

Police in Essex County are investigating after a woman was fatally struck by gunfire in Newark Tuesday night, authorities said. Leeana Cottle, 21, of Newark was shot on the 200 block of South 10th Street around 11:30 p.m, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.
Passaic County, NJDaily Voice

Passaic County Man With Anabolic Steroids Wields Fake Firearm At Mt. Olive Apartment Complex

A 23-year-old Passaic County man was arrested for drug possession and wielding a fake firearm during an argument at a Morris County apartment complex, authorities said. Santiago Montoya, of Little Falls, is accused of brandishing an imitation firearm with the orange safety tip removed during an argument with a woman at Overlook Apartment Complex in Mount Olive around 9:55 p.m. Monday, police said.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Indicted For Shooting Two Outside Main Street Restaurant In Suffolk

A 20-year-old identified as a gang member has been indicted for attempted murder for allegedly shooting two men outside a popular Long Island restaurant. Ethan Ladd is also charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree criminal use of a firearm, and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Toms River Man Admits Robbing Local Bank

A Toms River man admitted robbing a local bank in 2019, authorities said Wednesday. Patrick Callahan, 47, passed a note to the teller at the Chase Bank on Route 37 around 3:30 p.m. Dec. 31, 2019, saying he had a gun and then left with $1,000, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
Orange County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Area Man Accused Of Grabbing Woman, Exposing Himself, State Police Say

State Police arrested an area man for allegedly exposing himself to women and then touching them without consent and masturbating in public. The Orange County resident was arrested after a woman and her husband called state police to report that an unknown man grabbed the woman as he walked by and then exposed himself around 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, in Kiryas Joel, said Trooper Steven Nevel.
Rockland County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Suspects At Large After Area Pharmacy Burglary, Police Say

Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate a burglary at an area pharmacy where the suspects sought drugs, authorities said. Police in Rockland County said that at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, suspects broke into NeighboRx on North Middletown Road in Pearl River by breaking the glass on the front door and gaining illegal entry to the pharmacy.

Comments / 7

Community Policy