Netflix and Shonda Rhimes plan features under expanded deal

By John Hazelton
Screendaily
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix and producer Shonda Rhimes are expanding their deal to cover feature films and what they described as “potential gaming and virtual reality content.”. The streamer’s original 2017 deal with Rhimes, her company Shondaland and her producing partner Betsy Beers covered series and other content and has resulted in global streaming hit Bridgerton.

