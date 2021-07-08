Cancel
Most Dangerous Mississippi Pedestrian Accident Injuries

By Mississippi Legal News
bobgermanylaw.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the scariest things to deal with after a pedestrian accident is the injuries you suffered as a pedestrian. With typical Gulfport car accident injuries, drivers may not suffer as many life-threatening injuries as a pedestrian who is directly exposed to the impact without any protection for the blunt force trauma. The chances of severe and lifelong injuries are higher in pedestrian accidents. Do not hesitate to seek help from a Gulfport Auto Accident Attorney if you suffered catastrophic injuries from a negligent driver.

