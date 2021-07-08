Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library comes to Macon County

July 8, 2021 – Children in Macon County now have the chance to receive free books every month from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois (UWDMI) and the Community Foundation of Macon County (CFMC) have partnered to launch the program, which will be called the Macon County Imagination Library. Decatur Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe was present to read the classic book ‘The Little Engine That Could’ to children in attendance.