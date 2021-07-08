Cancel
Space Force opens facility to improve war-fighting capabilities

By Nathan Strout
C4ISR & Networks
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force opened a new satellite operations center July 7 at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico designed to advance the still nascent service’s space war-fighting capabilities. The Rendezvous and Proximity (REPR) Satellite Operations Center was established by the Space and Missile Systems Center’s Innovation...

