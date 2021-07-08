Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Researchers study climate change’s impact on animals

By Dan Grossman
kshb.com
 13 days ago

New research is trying to answer the question: are animals adjusting to climate change as well as humans?. Michael Dillon is a professor of zoology and physiology at the University of Wyoming and published a recent paper looking into the issue as a way to determine the longevity of certain species.

www.kshb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Dillon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Climate Change#Birds#Weather#The University Of Wyoming#Nature Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Longevity
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Study: Northwest heat wave impossible without climate change

The deadly heat wave that roasted the Pacific Northwest and western Canada was virtually impossible without human-caused climate change that added a few extra degrees to the record-smashing temperatures, a new quick scientific analysis found. An international team of 27 scientists calculated that climate change increased chances of the extreme...
EnvironmentPublic Radio International PRI

Extreme heat wave driven by climate change, new study says

More than two dozen scientists at the global World Weather Attribution group worked nonstop over the past week to determine whether the Pacific Northwest's record-breaking heat wave was caused by climate change. The answer was a resounding yes. The extreme temperatures from last week were made 150 times more likely by climate change. The World's Marco Werman shares the findings.
Environmentindianapublicradio.org

Purdue Expert Says Heat Stress Is “Single Biggest” Impact Of Climate Change

Heat waves across the world and potentially record-breaking high temperatures in the western United States are bringing renewed attention to the dangers of heat stress. Purdue researcher Matthew Huber is one of the world’s leading experts on heat stress. He co-authored a 2010 paper that looked at how much heat the human body can withstand – and whether climate change could make parts of the world uninhabitable.
EnvironmentEurekAlert

UB team analyzes the impact of climate change in dry and hot periods in the Pyrenees

A team of the University of Barcelona has analysed for the first time what the dry and hot periods could be like in the area of the Pyrenees depending on different greenhouse emission scenarios. The results, published in the journal Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences, show that under an intermediate scenario, where these emissions that accelerate the climate change could be limited, there would not be a rise in long-lasting dry episodes, but temperatures would rise during these periods. On the other hand, if those emissions were not reduced during the 21st century, the summer no-rain periods would last an average of five more and, in addition, they would go with a rise of temperatures 6ºC over the current ones in the Pyrenees. According to the authors, these results would involve "a potential increase in environmental risks such as wildfires, crop yield losses, negative effects on biodiversity and water resources, etc.".
SciencePhys.org

Climate change could increase costs of reproduction in plants, study finds

A new study from the University of Georgia sheds light on how plants respond to stressful environmental conditions presented by climate change. In a paper published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, researchers showed that plants grown in drier conditions simulating the effects of climate change exhibited higher costs of reproduction than those grown under current conditions. The findings offer clues about how plant populations might respond to climate change and could provide guidance for developing conservation strategies.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Climate regulation changed with the proliferation of marine animals and terrestrial plants

Earth's climate was relatively stable for a long period of time. For three billion years, temperatures were mostly warm and carbon dioxide levels high - until a shift occurred about 400 million years ago. A new study suggests that the change at this time was accompanied by a fundamental alteration to the carbon-silicon cycle. "This transformation of what was a consistent status quo in the Precambrian era into the more unstable climate we see today was likely due to the emergence and spread of new life forms," said Professor Philip Pogge von Strandmann, a geoscientist at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU). Together with researchers from Yale University, notably Boriana Kalderon-Asael and Professor Noah Planavsky, he has traced the long-term evolution of the carbon-silicon cycle with the help of lithium isotopes in marine sediments. This cycle is regarded as a key mechanism controlling the Earth's climate, as it regulates carbon dioxide levels and, with it, temperature. The researchers' findings have been published recently in Nature.
EnvironmentPosted by
SlashGear

Russia’s mosquito tornado underscores climate change’s dramatic impact

A newly published video shows a swarm of mosquitoes form into a literal cyclone of buzzing chaos as they terrorize a remote eastern Russian village. Though dramatic in its visual nature and beyond annoying, the mosquitoes weren’t actually a danger to nearby people. Instead, the insects were worked up into a massive mating frenzy spurred, in part, by climate change.
Economybuffalonynews.net

China Partners with Co2Bit Technologies to Reduce the Impact of Climate Change

Mr. Wang Tao - Executive Deputy Director of China Investment Association. All parties to the agreement and dozens of other nations contractually concur that Co2 tokens are suitable offsets to be used by emitters, in addition to or in lieu of voluntary carbon credits and can be legally distributed via banks, forex exchange offices, and regulated public and private entities within their nations' purview.
Wildlifekshb.com

Scientists examining how blue-green algae blooms impact air

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Inside an air-conditioned lab in southwest Florida floats a summer scourge. “They've been around, we think, three and a half billion years,” said Dr. Barry Rosen, a professor at The Water School at Florida Gulf Coast University. The ancient organisms are toxic blue-green algae, also known...
Astronomywmleader.com

Moon ‘wobble’, climate change will create record floods: study

A cyclical shift in the moon’s orbit, coupled with rising sea levels due to climate change, is set to cause record flooding across the world in the next decade, a new study shows. The study, conducted by NASA and the University of Hawaii, examined ongoing sea-level rise and the dire...
SciencePosted by
Space.com

Earth's clouds are likely to increase global heating, scientists find

While we see Earth getting warmer as the effects of climate change continue to escalate, our planet's clouds make our planet hotter than ever, scientists worry. By using a new approach to analyzing data from satellites, scientists in a new study suggest that Earth's clouds could exacerbate global warming over time. This work, conducted by researchers at Imperial College London and the University of East Anglia in the U.K., provides evidence that suggests that it is very likely — with an approximately 97.5% probability — that clouds will amplify global heating.
Tennessee Tribune

Using Oil And Water, British Scientists Create Rechargeable Swimming Microrobots

LONDON — British scientists produced artificial swimming microrobots by combining oil drops with water containing a detergent-like substance. The microrobots were able to swim independently and even harvest energy to recharge. The study was published in the journal Nature Physics. The oil droplets use fluctuating temperature changes in their surrounding...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Climate Change has altered our body size, study suggests

Climate change has been a key driver in determining body sizes over the past million years, a new study has found.Researchers from the Universities of Cambridge and Tübingen studied the body and brain size from 300 fossils from the genus Homo — the taxonomic category that modern-day humans, Homo sapiens, belong to — found across the globe. By combining this data with a reconstruction of the world's regional climates over the last million years, they were able to determine the temperatures past members of the Homo genus would have experienced while they were alive. Researchers found that climate, and...
IndustryNASA

NASA Study Finds Tropical Forests’ Ability to Absorb Carbon Dioxide Is Waning

Earth’s trees and plants pull vast amounts of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere during photosynthesis, incorporating some of that carbon into structures like wood. Areas that absorb more carbon than they emit are called carbon sinks. But plants can also emit the greenhouse gas during processes like respiration, when dead plants decay, or during combustion in the case of fires. Researchers are particularly interested in whether – and how – plants at the scale of an ecosystem like a forest act as sources or sinks in an increasingly warming world.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Tropical fly study shows that a mother's age and diet influences offspring health

The female tsetse fly, which gives birth to adult-sized live young, produce weaker offspring as they get older, and when they feed on poor quality blood. The study, carried out by researchers at the Universities of Bristol, Oxford and the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, was designed to measure how tsetse offspring health is influenced by their mothers' age, and how factors such as the mother's nutrition and mating experience might come into play.

Comments / 0

Community Policy