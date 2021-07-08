NCIS: Hawai'i: Alex Tarrant Joins as Series Regular, Enver Gjokaj to Recur
Alex Tarrant and Enver Gjokaj are both bound for Hawaii, as the latest cast additions to CBS‘ new NCIS spinoff. Vanessa Lachey (Dads? Truth Be Told?) heads up the freshman drama as Jane Tennant, the first female SAC of NCIS. Other previously announced castings include Yasmine Al-Bustami (The Chosen) as Lucy, the eager, junior member of Tennant’s team; Jason Antoon (Claws) as Ernice, a cyber intelligence specialist; Tori Anderson (No Tomorrow) as Kate, an agent of the Defense Intelligence Agency who is intent on climbing the professional ladder; and Noah Mills (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Jesse, a former big city homicide detective who’s settled in a new life in Hawai‘i.tvline.com
