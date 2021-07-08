Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

NCIS: Hawai'i: Alex Tarrant Joins as Series Regular, Enver Gjokaj to Recur

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Tarrant and Enver Gjokaj are both bound for Hawaii, as the latest cast additions to CBS‘ new NCIS spinoff. Vanessa Lachey (Dads? Truth Be Told?) heads up the freshman drama as Jane Tennant, the first female SAC of NCIS. Other previously announced castings include Yasmine Al-Bustami (The Chosen) as Lucy, the eager, junior member of Tennant’s team; Jason Antoon (Claws) as Ernice, a cyber intelligence specialist; Tori Anderson (No Tomorrow) as Kate, an agent of the Defense Intelligence Agency who is intent on climbing the professional ladder; and Noah Mills (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Jesse, a former big city homicide detective who’s settled in a new life in Hawai‘i.

tvline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Noah Mills
Person
Kai
Person
Enver Gjokaj
Person
Jason Antoon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Hawai I#Ncis#Cbs#Falcon#Hawai I#Tarrant#Navy#Pacific Fleet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

NCIS Season 19 Has Made Two Big Casting Decisions To Fill The Mark Harmon And Emily Wickersham Voids

It’s been confirmed that Veep star Gary Cole has been brought aboard for NCIS Season 19, and Katrina Law, who appeared as Special Agent Jessica Knight in the Season 18 episodes “Blown Away” and “Rule 91,” has been promoted following her brief time as a recurring guest star. Cole will play FBI Special Agent Alden Park, and while no specific details have been revealed about this character yet, he’s not intended to replace Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs, though he will help fill the void left by Harmon’s smaller amount of screen time this upcoming season. Here’s what NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and to say about Cole and Law joining the main cast (via Deadline):
TV SeriesPosted by
Parade

It's Official! NCIS Adds Two New Characters for Season 19

NCIS announced Tuesday morning that it will be adding two new members to the cast for its 19th season. First up is the previously discussed Gary Cole, who will be joining the series as FBI Special Agent Alden Park, which definitely means he will not be replacing Gibbs (Mark Harmon) as the team’s leader. More information on his new character will be revealed at a later date, but it looks as if he may be the new liaison to replace FBI Special Agent Tobias C. Fornell (Joe Spano), who, after the death of both his wife and daughter, decided to move on.
TV SeriesPopculture

Why CBS Canceled 'NCIS: New Orleans' and 'MacGyver'

Fans were shocked to learn earlier this year that both NCIS: New Orleans and MacGyver had been canceled. MacGyver finished its run after five seasons, while NCIS: New Orleans aired seven seasons. In light of this news, Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment, shared why the network ended the two fan-favorite shows.
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on CBS later this year, and we now have an official premiere date for the new show. According to TV Line, NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on Sept. 20, at 10 p.m. ET. The new series will close out CBS' Monday night lineup, which features fan-favorite sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., then the original NCIS at 9 p.m., which provides a lead-in for the new series.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
CinemaBlend

NCIS: New Orleans Vet CCH Pounder Has Landed First TV Role After CBS Cancellation

NCIS: New Orleans fans were shocked when it was announced, back in February, that the Season 7 finale would actually be the series finale. Now that the show has wrapped, they're probably hoping to be able to see the actors who played some of their favorite characters again soon, and all of those viewers are in luck when it comes to CCH Pounder, who played coroner Dr. Loretta Wade for the entire run of the drama. Pounder has now signed on for her first role since the cancellation of NCIS: New Orleans.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Our Kind Of People’: Lance Gross Joins Fox Drama As Series Regular

Hawaii Five-0‘s Lance Gross has joined the cast of Fox’s Our Kind of People as a series regular. The upcoming drama comes from writer/executive producer Karin Gist and executive producer Lee Daniels and stars Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut and LeToya Luckett. Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically praised book...
TV Seriesrepublic-online.com

Is It Time for a Real Romance on ‘NCIS’? (POLL)

NCIS is entering its 19th season this fall, and one thing it has yet to do is show a real, successful, on-screen romance between two series regulars. Instead, it seems like it’s been one tragedy, “what if?” or will they/won’t they after another. After losing his wife and daughter, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) hasn’t been able to make a marriage or relationship last. McGee (Sean Murray) was involved with Abby (Pauley Perrette) before he officially joined the team, but he is happily married — with twins — to Delilah (Margo Harshman, who recurs). Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) is now a single father after his wife Breena (Michelle Pierce, who recurred) died from COVID.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

NCIS Season 19 Is Definitely Underway, But Are We Already Getting Hints For Gibbs’ Exit?

Season 19 of NCIS is getting closer. With an official premiere date announced, it was only just a matter of time before production on the procedural finally restarted. Fans will be pleased to find out that yes, production has started on the 19th season of the CBS drama, and writer and producer Christopher J. Waild is getting fans pumped, but also curious about Gibbs’ future.
TV SeriesTVLine

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates: Grey's, Big Sky, The Rookie and More

ABC is the third broadcast network (following The CW and CBS) to reveal exact premiere dates for the fall. Dancing With the Stars‘ 30th season is first out of the gate on Monday, Sept. 20, while the Michelle Young-led cycle of The Bachelorette and new drama Queens close out ABC’s fall launch on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Big Sky’ Spoiler Alert: Guess Who Just Got Made Series Regular!

Big Sky lefts fans on a big cliffhanger in the Season 1 finale, but recent casting news might offer some answers. Deputy US Marshal Mark Lindor — played on the show by Omar Metwally (Mr. Robot) — was left for dead in May’s finale, potentially marking the end of his character. However, TVLine has reported that Metwally will be returning for Season 2 as an official series regular, meaning that Mark presumably survived.
TV SeriesMinneapolis Star Tribune

'NCIS' loses its Bishop

Q: On the season finale of "NCIS," it seemed that Bishop was leaving. Is this a cliffhanger or did she leave "NCIS"?. A: In a season that saw several cast changes, on a show that has often had cast comings and goings, Emily Wickersham — who played Ellie Bishop — officially departed "NCIS." In an Instagram post, she said, "Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it's been. This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can't say enough kind words about this group that I've had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later. This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I've been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people."
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chicago Med Adds Two Stars For Season 7, Gives Steven Weber A Big Promotion

Chicago Med went through some big changes in the second half of Season 6, especially with the finale saying goodbye to two stars who had been around from the beginning, as well as sending another main character into recovery that would take him out of the ED. Now, Med has not only promoted Season 6 newcomer Steven Weber for Season 7, but added two new stars as series regulars to fill the void left by Torrey DeVitto's Natalie Manning and Yaya DaCosta's April Sexton.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Woke’: Marquita Goings & Miguel Pinzon Join Season 2 Of Hulu Comedy As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Marquita Goings (Bruh, American Soul) and Miguel Pinzon (9-1-1: Lone Star) are set for recurring roles on the second season of Hulu comedy series Woke. Co-created by Keith Knight and Marshall Todd, Woke centers on Keef Knight (Lamorne Morris), an African-American cartoonist who finds himself on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes his life. With a newfound consciousness, Keef must navigate the new voices and ideas challenging him, all without setting fire to everything he’s already built.
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

‘Magnum P.I.’ stars revved up about fourth season in Hawaii

With a roar from a red Ferrari and gentle Manoa rain, “Magnum P.I.,” the CBS reboot of the popular 1980s detective show, launched its fourth season today with heartfelt hugs and greetings among cast and crew and good wishes for fans of the show. Kahu Kordell Kekoa, who blessed each...

Comments / 0

Community Policy