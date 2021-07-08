‘After Yang’: Cannes Review
Dir/scr. Kogonada. USA. 2021. 101 mins. Films about androids often speculate whether artificial life forms really dream of being human – but, as someone points out in After Yang, that’s such a human question to ask. Themes of organic versus artificial identity are mapped onto racial identity politics – and questions about family, consumerism and the value of sensory experience – in After Yang, a beautifully executed, intellectually searching and sometimes droll futuristic drama.www.screendaily.com
Comments / 0