‘After Yang’: Cannes Review

By Jonathan Romney
Screendaily
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDir/scr. Kogonada. USA. 2021. 101 mins. Films about androids often speculate whether artificial life forms really dream of being human – but, as someone points out in After Yang, that’s such a human question to ask. Themes of organic versus artificial identity are mapped onto racial identity politics – and questions about family, consumerism and the value of sensory experience – in After Yang, a beautifully executed, intellectually searching and sometimes droll futuristic drama.

MoviesScreendaily

