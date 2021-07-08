Candidate for CDD 7 vacancy tells board he’s ‘sick of the greed’
A candidate for a vacancy on the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors has aired his beliefs about the Developer and the Morse Boulevard bridge. Gilbert Windsor of the Village of Bonita is one of two applicants for the vacancy on the board created earlier this year by the resignation of Supervisor Dennis Broedlin. The other applicant is Joy Lewis, who could not be present at CDD 7’s meeting Thursday morning at Savannah Center.www.villages-news.com
