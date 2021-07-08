Enter the Multiverse with First Trailer for Marvel Studios’ Animated Series ‘What If…?’

What if? has been a part of Marvel’s publication for a long time but only hardcore fans know it. It explores the Multiverse of Marvel however this series only focuses on MCU. Some of the What if? issues got so popular that they became a series. Marvel Zombies is the most popular What if? This animated series is expensive because of the 2.5d graphics. The Marvel Cinematic Universe actors also reprised their roles but in animated form. This series will be one of the last times that Chadwick Boseman will play T’Challa before he passed away. Jane Foster becoming Thor was almost an episode of this series but it got canceled because it will happen in the actual MCU canon now.