Enter the Multiverse with First Trailer for Marvel Studios’ Animated Series ‘What If…?’

fangirlish.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s almost as if Marvel Studios anticipated our fears that there would be a break in MCU content after Loki and Black Widow. Fear not; Marvel Studios’ first animated Disney+ series What If…? is coming to the streaming service next month. We can enter the multiverse alongside some of our favorite characters starting Wednesday, August 11. Marvel Studios gifted us an action-packed trailer that leaves us asking a million questions until then.

fangirlish.com

Comments / 0

Related
TV & Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Marvel Releases Trailer For Animated Series "What If...?", Featuring Michael B. Jordan & Chris Hemsworth

Disney+ has unveiled the trailer for What If...?, a brand new animated series from Marvel, that opens up room for eternal possibilities in their cinematic universe. Starring all the familiar actors from the actual MCU including Paul Rudd, Josh Brolin, Michael B. Jordan and numerous others, What If...? is expected to take viewers through an entirely alternate realm of what they grew to know over the course of 23 different movies. On the other hand, there is no confirmation as to whether Tony Stark is voiced by Robert Downey. Jr, following the news that he will be parting ways with the massive set of films and piles of money. We can confirm, however, that Howard the Duck will be making his fourth appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Comicsheroichollywood.com

More Animated Projects From Marvel Studios To Follow ‘What If…?’

Marvel Studios appears to be developing more animated projects after their first with Disney Plus’ What If…?. With Disney Plus, Marvel Studios is venturing into television for the very first time, but that’s not the only new medium they will be exploring on the streaming service. What If…? will also mark Marvel Studios’ first foray in animation, and we recently got our first full trailer for the series that will arrive next month on the streaming service.
TV & Videosthemainstreetmouse.com

NEW MARVEL STUDIOS SERIES “WHAT IF…?” LAUNCHES ON DISNEY+ WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11

Disney+ unveiled a new trailer and poster today for Marvel Studios’ “What If…?,” showcasing the compelling series that reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, “What If… ?” features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist. Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series launches on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 11.
Comics/Film

Cool Stuff: Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Funko POPs Send Us into the Multiverse

Hot on the heels of yesterday’s new trailer for Marvel’s What If…? animated series coming to Disney+ next month, the first wave of Funko POPs inspired by the multiverse versions of your favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe characters has been revealed. From Peggy Carter as Captain Britain to T’Challa as Star-Lord, get a look at Marvel’s What If Funko POPs below.
TV Seriesfemalefirst.co.uk

Marvel releases highly-anticipated trailer for Disney+ What If series

The trailer for Marvel’s What If animated show has finally arrived!. No one can deny that Marvel are knocking it out of the park this year (2021) with the TV shows they’ve put out so far, as well as with the ones yet to come. One of the most anticipated series for fans, is Marvel Studios and Disney+ animated show, What If...
TV Series/Film

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Trailer Breakdown: Everything The New Footage and Poster Reveals About the Animated Series

The latest trailer for Marvel’s What If…? animated anthology series showcased the alternate takes on the familiar stories and characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Inspired by the Marvel Comics series of the same name, the series promises new approaches to the events we’ve seen unfold on the big screen with many of the MCU stars lending their voices to these alternate versions of the heroes and villains they play in the movies. To help sort through all this, we’ve broken down all the different takes on the MCU with a Marvel’s What If trailer breakdown.
TV Seriespopgeeks.com

Marvel What if? is now an animated anthology

What if? has been a part of Marvel’s publication for a long time but only hardcore fans know it. It explores the Multiverse of Marvel however this series only focuses on MCU. Some of the What if? issues got so popular that they became a series. Marvel Zombies is the most popular What if? This animated series is expensive because of the 2.5d graphics. The Marvel Cinematic Universe actors also reprised their roles but in animated form. This series will be one of the last times that Chadwick Boseman will play T’Challa before he passed away. Jane Foster becoming Thor was almost an episode of this series but it got canceled because it will happen in the actual MCU canon now.
TV & Videosfoxync.com

Marvel Studios’ What If…? Trailer Featuring Chadwick Boseman Voicing Drops

At the young age of 43 Chadwick Boseman had been battling cancer for 4 years, unbeknownst to the world our Black Panther was loosing his battle however much like Prince T’Challa, Chadwick Boseman continued to fight until he took his last breath however before he did, Chadwick Boseman recorded his lines for the Marvel animated show, “What If…?” and today Disney+ dropped the official trailer to ‘What If…?’ and fans were emotional to hear the beloved Chadwick Boseman behind the animated character.
Moviesfangirlish.com

Five Things We Learned From ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ Star Tony Todd

Tony Todd is an iconic voice actor, and this month he’s bringing his voice to the new Masters of the Universe: Revelation. For some of us, the series is like a nostalgia blanket to wrap ourselves in. Others might just be discovering the property for the first time. Most fans of animation will recognize Mr. Todd, or at least his voice. We had a chance to participate in a roundtable interview with him to discuss Scare Glow – the coolest action figure of the bunch, if you ask me, what it’s like to do his job as a fanboy, and why he’s excited for everyone to check out this new version of a classic.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel Studios is already working on how the Multiverse will influence the MCU

In the wake of Loki’s season finale, Kevin Feige has revealed that a meeting was recently held to establish how he will influence the MCU from here. Loki has officially unveiled the Multiverse version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the possibilities from here on, are endless. Our first glimpse of the chaos to come promises to unfold in What If, followed by movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home Y Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Has Recast Iron Man For What If…? Animated Series

The first trailer for Marvel’s What If…? animated series debuted today, and while it teased a thrilling, universe-hopping animated series, it also revealed one major disappointment. Robert Downey Jr. will not be returning to voice Iron Man for the show, with a new actor brought in to play the iconic role of Tony Stark.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

The Chaos Continues, Loki Renewed for Season 2 at Disney+

Loki makes MCU history as the first Marvel Studios show on Disney+ series to get a second season. The streaming service confirmed the news with the Season 1 finale’s mid-credits scene. This news has been rumored since January of this year. Many fans, myself included, who are less than satisfied...

