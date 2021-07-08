Enter the Multiverse with First Trailer for Marvel Studios’ Animated Series ‘What If…?’
It’s almost as if Marvel Studios anticipated our fears that there would be a break in MCU content after Loki and Black Widow. Fear not; Marvel Studios’ first animated Disney+ series What If…? is coming to the streaming service next month. We can enter the multiverse alongside some of our favorite characters starting Wednesday, August 11. Marvel Studios gifted us an action-packed trailer that leaves us asking a million questions until then.fangirlish.com
Comments / 0